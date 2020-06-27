Grado Jazz 2020 programma dei concerti

BIGLIETTERIA E ABBONAMENTI
TICKETS AND PACKAGES
GRADOJAZZ
BY UDIN&JAZZ 2020**PROMO SPECIALE SMART TICKETS**
acquista on line o in prevendita e paga meno della sera del concerto /
buy your ticket online or in an authorized pre-sale point
and pay less than the evening of the concertBiglietti in vendita su / Tickets available at:
Ticketone.it
– online e nei punti vendita autorizzatiA breve / Available soon: Vivaticket online e circuito collegato
e
A/In Grado: Tabaccheria/Edicola/Libreria Thomann – Piazza Duca d’Aosta, 8
Info&Tickets point Largo San Grisogono (dal/from 10/7/2020)ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET
—
July 29 – Parco delle Rose Village – Grado
Ore/h 21.30 Alex Britti
Smart Ticket int. € 30 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 22,00 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 35 – rid stud. e convenz. € 27
ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET
—
July 30 – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village – Grado
Ore/h 20 Musica Nuda / Ore/h 22 Chiara Civello&Rita Marcotulli
Smart Ticket int. € 25 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 17,50 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 30 – rid stud. e convenz. € 22
ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET
—
July 31 – Parco delle Rose Village – Grado
Ore/h 21.30 Paolo Fresu 5et feat Filippo Vignato
Smart Ticket int. € 25 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 17,50 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 30 – rid stud. e convenz. € 22
ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET
—
August 1 – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village – Grado
Ore/h 20 Francesco Cafiso / Ore/h 22 Stefano Bollani
Smart Ticket int. € 30 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 22,00 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 35 – rid stud. e convenz. € 27
ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET
—
Abbonamento/Ticket packages
Full Festival (5 serate/nights – 8 concerti/gigs)
Int. € 100 – rid. stud. e conv. € 75
PRENOTA IL TUO ABBONAMENTO/BOOK YOUR TICKET PACKAGE