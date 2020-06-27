Friulisera

Grado Jazz 2020 programma dei concerti

Al via dal 28 luglio l'edizione 2020 di Grado Jazz. Ricco il programma dei concerti che si concluderà il primo agosto  con lo spettacolo di Stefano Bollani  “PIANO VARIATIONS ON JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR”
QUINTORIGO
“BETWEEN THE LINES”
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
mar/tue 28 luglio_July 28, 2020 h 20.00Valentino Bianchi, sax / Andrea Costa, violin / Gionata Costa, cello / Stefano Ricci, doublebass / Alessio Velliscig, voice / Simone Cavia, drums
MICHAEL LEAGUE & BILL LAURANCE (Snarky Puppy)
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
mar/tue 28 luglio_July 28, 2020 h 22.00Michael League, doublebass / Bill Laurance, piano
ALEX BRITTI IN CONCERTO
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
mer/wed 29 luglio_July 29, 2020 h 21.30
MUSICA NUDA
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
gio/thu 30 luglio_July 30,  2020 h 20.00Petra Magoni, voice / Ferruccio Spinetti, doublebass
CHIARA CIVELLO
RITA MARCOTULLI
MARCO DECIMO TRIO
Per la prima volta insieme sul palco
For the first time together on stage
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
gio/thu 30 luglio_July 30 2020 h 22.00

Chiara Civello, voice, guitar / Rita Marcotulli, piano / Marco Decimo, cello
PAOLO FRESU QUINTET
“Re-Wanderlust”
special guest Filippo Vignato
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
ven/fri 31 luglio_July 31 2020 h 21.30Paolo Fresu, trumpet, flugelhorn / Tino Tracanna, tenor and soprano sax / Roberto Cipelli, piano & Fender Rhodes electric piano / Attilio Zanchi, doublebass / Ettore Fioravanti, drums / Special Guest Filippo Vignato, trombone
CONFIRMATION 5ET
feat FRANCESCO CAFISO
celebrando/celebrating Charlie Parker (1920 - 2020)
Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
Sab/Sat 1 agosto_August 1, 2020 h 20.00Francesco Cafiso, sax / Stefano Bagnoli, drums / Alessandro Presti, trumpet / Andrea Pozza, piano /
Aldo Zunino, doublebass
STEFANO BOLLANI
“PIANO VARIATIONS ON JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR”Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village
Sab/Sat 1 agosto_August 1, 2020 h 22.00NEW PROJECT!
BIGLIETTERIA E ABBONAMENTI
TICKETS AND PACKAGES
GRADOJAZZ
BY UDIN&JAZZ 2020**PROMO SPECIALE SMART TICKETS**
acquista on line o in prevendita e paga meno della sera del concerto /
buy your ticket online or in an authorized pre-sale point
and pay less than the evening of the concertBiglietti in vendita su / Tickets available at:
Ticketone.it – online e nei punti vendita autorizzatiA breve / Available soon: Vivaticket online e circuito collegato
e
A/In Grado: Tabaccheria/Edicola/Libreria Thomann – Piazza Duca d’Aosta, 8
Info&Tickets point Largo San Grisogono (dal/from 10/7/2020)ACQUISTA QUI ONLINE / CLICK TO BUY YOUR TICKET

July 29  – Parco delle Rose Village – Grado
Ore/h 21.30 Alex Britti
Smart Ticket int. € 30 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 22,00 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 35 – rid stud. e convenz. € 27
July 30 – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village – Grado
Ore/h 20 Musica Nuda / Ore/h 22 Chiara Civello&Rita Marcotulli
Smart Ticket int. € 25 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 17,50 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 30 – rid stud. e convenz. € 22
July 31 – Parco delle Rose Village – Grado
Ore/h 21.30 Paolo Fresu 5et feat Filippo Vignato
Smart Ticket int. € 25 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 17,50 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 30 – rid stud. e convenz. € 22
August 1 – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village – Grado
Ore/h 20 Francesco Cafiso / Ore/h 22 Stefano Bollani
Smart Ticket int. € 30 – rid. stud. e convenz. € 22,00 /at the entrance/all’ingresso int. € 35 – rid stud. e convenz. € 27
Abbonamento/Ticket packages
Full Festival (5 serate/nights – 8 concerti/gigs)
Int. € 100 – rid. stud. e conv. € 75

Ridotti: giovani under 26
Biglietti ridotti / studenti e convenzionati rivolgersi a Euritmica
Info: +39 0432 1720214 – www.euritmica.it – mailto tickets@euritmica.it