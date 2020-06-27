Grado Jazz 2020 programma dei concerti

MUSICA NUDA

Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village

gio/thu 30 luglio_July 30, 2020 h 20.00Petra Magoni, voice / Ferruccio Spinetti, doublebass CHIARA CIVELLO

RITA MARCOTULLI

MARCO DECIMO TRIO

Per la prima volta insieme sul palco

For the first time together on stage

Grado – Parco delle Rose Jazz Village

gio/thu 30 luglio_July 30 2020 h 22.00



Chiara Civello, voice, guitar / Rita Marcotulli, piano / Marco Decimo, cello